Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch PAK vs SA online on SonyLIV

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam , will lock horns with South Africa in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. After registering a clean sweep in the longest format of the game, the Men in Green will be eager to continue the winning momentum and achieve similar a similar result in the limited-overs format too. The touring party will be without many experienced names as Heinrich Klaasen will be leading a relatively inexperienced South Africa squad. With the T20 World Cup later this year, both the sides will be eager to prove themselves in the shortest format of the game.

At what time does Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 6:30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place on February 11. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I on SonyLIV and JIO TV

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

What are the squads for Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.