Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Streaming, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: Watch MI vs CSK live cricket match

Live Cricket Streaming, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: Indian Premier League is back and the 13th season of the cash-rich league will be kicked off by two most successful teams of the tournament - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Hence implying another high-octane clash but this time there won't be fans around the stadium to cheer for the two sides owing to the pandemic. CSK faced an early jolt after landing in the UAE as both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the season leaving a lot of responsibility on captain MS Dhoni who will be playing for the first time since India's World Cup 2019 exit. Mumbai also have been hit by Lasith Malinga's decision to opt out of the season, but a strong batting lineup and a formidable pace lineup still makes them look as strong title contenders.

Live Streaming Cricket, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020:

When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 19 (Saturday).

When will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match start?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match being played?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage