Live Streaming Cricket, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Watch KXIP vs RCB Live Match Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a bright start to their campaign as they defeated familiar foes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening game of IPL 2020. They will aim to continue on their good run when they take on Kings XI Punjab, which are led by former RCB player KL Rahul . KXIP faced a heartbreaking defeat in a Super Over in their opening game to Delhi Capitals. It also included an umpiring error which played a key role in KXIP's loss, as the on-field umpire called a short run in the final stages of KXIP's chase. However, it was an inspiring performance from Mayank Agarwal and KXIP will be hopeful that their Bangalorean opening duo steps up against the franchise of their city later tonight. You can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, KXIP vs RCB Live Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 23 (Thursday).

When will Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match being played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

