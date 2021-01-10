Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4: Watch Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ind vs Aus LIVE, India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sydney Test in India?

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4: Watch IND vs AUS Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 broadcast on TV. India vs Australia 3rd Test (IND vs AUS Sydney Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs australia live cricket match, india vs australia scg test, india vs australia sydney test, ind vs aus new year test, 3rd test ind vs aus live streaming, ind vs aus match live streaming, Live streaming ind vs aus, ind vs aus live streaming sony LIV, sports live tv, live cricket online.

India started the third day with the hope to secure an upper hand against hosts Australia in Sydney. However, the visitors ended up conceding a 94-run advantage after a middle-order collapse. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side also lost two of its key players to potential injuries for the entirety of Australia's batting in the final session of the day's play.

Rishabh Pant (elbow) and Ravindra Jadeja (thumb) took body blows while batting, with the latter being ruled out of the Test series. To rub salt to the wound, Cheteshwar Pujara's sluggish batting approach also came under scrutiny. The duo didn't take the field when Australia came out to bat in the second innings, meaning that India are now a bowler short, and playing a substitute-keeper, Wriddhiman Saha, behind the wickets. In the second innings, Australia reached 103/2 at the end of Day 3. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 29 while Marnus Labuschagne was 47 not out as Australia piled a 194-run lead on India.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4?

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 will take place on January 10. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd Test?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.