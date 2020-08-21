Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Watch ENG vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: While the hosts are on the verge of completing another series victory in the home summer, Pakistan, who haven't lost a series in the country since the end of 2010, will look to maintain their record. England are placed third behind India and Australia with 279 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table and a win in the final Test will take them past Australia into the second position. On the other hand, Pakistan are placed at the fifth spot with 153 points. A win will take them above New Zealand to fourth, but they will still be far for third-placed England. Here are the details of when and where to watch ENG vs PAK live cricket match online and on television.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 will start from August 21 (Friday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 is being played at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 1 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test?

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage