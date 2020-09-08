Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket England vs Australia 3rd T20I: Watch ENG vs AUS stream live cricket match on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket England vs Australia 3rd T20I: Australia will look to register their first win of the tour after losing the two T20Is against England on Tuesday. The hosts played dominant cricket to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series. Meanwhile, in-form Jos Buttler opted out of the last T20I to meet his family. On Sunday, he played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs as England comprehensively defeated Australia by 6 wickets. The wicketkeeper-batsman explored all corners of the ground as he smashed eight 4s and two 6s during his 54-ball knock as he helped the hosts chase down 158 with seven balls to spare as England sealed the three-match rubber. In the first match as well, Buttler had scored valuable 44 runs as England defended 163-run target to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Here are the details of when and where to watch ENG vs AUS live cricket match online and on television.

When is England vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

England vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place on September 8 (Tuesday).

When will England vs Australia 3rd T20I match start?

England vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start at 10.30 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 3rd T20I match being played?

England vs Australia 3rd T20I match is being played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 3rd T20I match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 3rd T20I match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 3rd T20I match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

England Squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sam Billings

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

