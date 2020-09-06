Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia 2nd T20I: Watch ENG vs AUS live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia 2nd T20I: After the nail-biting first T20I where hosts won by 2 runs, England will lock horns with Australia in the second game on Sunday. The Aussies were in the firm position to win the first game after solid opening partnership but the middle-order failed miserably which cost them the game. For England, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan are in good form with the bat, which makes them favourite in the second game. Earlier, in the first game, Australia restricted England to 162/7, despite Jos Buttler's early fireworks and Dawid Malan's well-composed 66. For the visitors, it was Kane Richardson and Glenn Maxwell who provided control as they returned with figures of 2/13 and 2/14 respectively from three overs apiece. Australia had a great start to their chase and looked on track to register a comprehensive victory, thanks to Aaron Finch and David Warner's early dominance, with the pair adding 98 runs in 11 overs before the Australia captain lost his wicket after scoring 46 runs. Steve Smith, who came in next, looked fluent as he scored 18 from 11 balls, but Adil Rashid had him caught sweeping and he then dismissed Maxwell four balls later as England fought back.

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia 2nd T20I

When is England vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

England vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on September 6 (Sunday).

When will England vs Australia 2nd T20I match start?

England vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at 6.45 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 2nd T20I match being played?

England vs Australia 2nd T20I match is being played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 2nd T20I match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 2nd T20I match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

England Squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sam Billings

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage