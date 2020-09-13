Live Streaming Cricket England vs Australia 2nd ODI: Watch ENG vs AUS stream live cricket online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket England vs Australia 2nd ODI: After beating hosts England in the first ODI by 19 runs, Australia will look to take an unassailable lead on Sunday int the second match of the series. Both teams performed well with the ball in the first game. Josh Hazlewood was the star of the game with his economical figure of 3/26. While the middle order failed miserably for England with Sam Billing scoring his maiden ton batting lower down the order. Put into bat, Australia found themselves reeling at 123/5 at one stage on Friday. However, Maxwell and Marsh took the responsibility on their shoulders and from there on, they took the team's score to 249/6. While Maxwell scored 77 off just 59 balls, Marsh contributed with valuable 73 runs and helped their team post a total of 294/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Billings then took the charge and kept England in the hunt even as wickets kept falling at the other end. He reached his maiden ODI century but was unable to keep up with the rate, and eventually fell for 118 on the final ball of the innings as Australia registered a 19-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The victory also helped Australia register their first points in the ICC World Cup Super League from their first match in the tournament, moving equally with Ireland on 10 points. Here are the details of when and where to watch ENG vs AUS live cricket match online and on television.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI

When is England vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

England vs Australia 2nd ODI match will take place on September 13 (Sunday).

When will England vs Australia 2nd ODI match start?

England vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 05.30 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 2nd ODI match being played?

England vs Australia 2nd ODI match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

