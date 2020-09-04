Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Match Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia, 1st T20I

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia 1st T20I

When is England vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The two powerhouses of cricket renew their rivalry in the shortest format of the game as England take on Australia in the three-match T20I series. The series will mark Australia's first cricket action since the sport came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. England, meanwhile, will be taking part in their third limited-overs assignment since the restart of the game, having played the ODI series against Ireland and the T20Is against Pakistan earlier. Australia and England are the top two teams in the T20 world rankings — Australia is No. 1 — and their fierce sporting rivalry is deep-rooted. They also have some of the most explosive batsmen and fastest bowlers in world cricket. The series promises to be an intense battle, especially after England are bolstered with the return of Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler . Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch England vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 1st T20I online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

England vs Australia 1st T20I match will take place on September 4 (Friday).

When will England vs Australia 1st T20I match start?

England vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 10.30 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 1st T20I match being played?

England vs Australia 1st T20I match is being played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 1st T20I match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 1st T20I match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 1st T20I match?

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

