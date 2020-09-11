Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia, 1st ODI: Watch stream live cricket ENG vs AUS online

When is England vs Australia 1st ODI match?

England vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place on September 6 (Sunday).

When will England vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

England vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 6.45 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 1st ODI match being played?

England vs Australia 1st ODI match is being played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 1st ODI match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 1st ODI match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 1st ODI match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 1st ODI match?

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Tom Banton

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe