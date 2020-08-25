Image Source : CPLT20 CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents: Watch St Kitts and Nevis vs Barbados

CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents

After a rest day on Monday, the Caribbean Premier League action returns to action today as St Kitts and Nevis takes on defending champions Barbados. Both the sides have struggled since the beginning of the 2020 edition, as Patriots are yet to open their account in the league while Tridents have lost two of their three matches. Jason Holder 's side registered a narrow victory in its first game of the season but has since conceded defeats to St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020 Live Streaming online on FanCode and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents

When is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents will take place on August 25 (Tuesday).

When will CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match start?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match being played?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents is being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

