Image Source : ICC Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: How to Watch AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Online on FanCode

Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: How to Watch AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Online

At what time does Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I start?

Afghanistan registered an emphatic 48-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I and will aim to seal the series as the two sides take on in the second game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shined for Afghanistan in the first T20I with an 87-run innings off just 45 deliveries, while Rashid Khan led the wicket-taking charts with 3/28 in four overs, as the side restricted Zimbabwe to 150/7 in the 199-run chase. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live on FanCode App.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 will start at 03:30 PM IST.

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 will take place on March 19. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021?

There is no TV telecast for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021?

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai(w), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Fareed Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Zimbabwe Squad: Prince Masvaure, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Faraz Akram