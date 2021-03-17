Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: How to Watch AFG vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Online

Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: How to Watch AFG vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Online

At what time does Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I start?

After an eventful Test series, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe renew their rivalry in the shortest format of the game. The first of three T20Is takes place today (March 17) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan made a brilliant return after the first Test defeat to beat the visitors by six wickets in the second match, drawing the series 1-1. Zimbabwe, led by Sean Williams, also produced a tremendous fightback on the final few sessions of the match but were unable to avoid the defeat. Afghanistan enter the T20I series as clear favourites while Zimbabwe would aim to improve their record in the shortest format in the series. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I on FanCode.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 will start at 03:30 PM IST.

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 will take place on March 17. (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021?

You can watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021?

There is no TV telecast for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021?

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai(w), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Fareed Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Zimbabwe Squad: Prince Masvaure, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Faraz Akram