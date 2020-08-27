Image Source : CPL CPL 2020 Live Streaming, St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Watch St Lucia vs St Kitts Live Online

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Lucia Zouks faced their second loss of the season against Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday and will aim to make amends when they take on the struggling St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who are currently at the bottom of the table. After losing their first three matches of the season, Patriots registered their first win of the season against defending champions Barbados Tridents and will focus on maintaining the momentum. For Zouks, another concern is the form of captain Daren Sammy, who has been woeful with the bat. In four matches so far, he is yet to cross double-figures. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live online on FanCode and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place on August 27 (Thursday).

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

You can watch CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

You can watch CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Star Sports Network.

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

