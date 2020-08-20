Live Streaming CPL 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: Watch St Lucia vs Barbados live online

Image Source : CPLT20.COM Live Streaming CPL 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: Find full details on when and where to watch St Lucia vs Barbados live online and on television on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming CPL 2020, St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: After facing a tough loss in the game against Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Zouks face another tough test as they take on the defending champions Barbados Tridents. The Tallawahs' cruised to victory against Zouks, even without a significant contribution from one of their most explosive players Andre Russell, as Pakistan's Asif Ali stepped up to the occasion to guide the side to victory. Tridents, on the other hand, registered a narrow win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on the opening day of the league. After losing their star-studded top-order cheaply, Mayers, Holder and Rashid steered Tridents to a strong total, before the bowlers stepped up to secure a six-run win for the defending champions. You can find the full details on when and where to watch St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents live online on FanCode app and tv telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents

When is CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents?

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents will take place on August 20 (Thursday).

When will CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match start?

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match being played?

CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents live cricket streaming match on FanCode app and JioTV in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents?

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder

Barbados Tridents squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

