CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks: Watch St Lucia vs St Kitts live online

CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

CPL 2020 Live Streaming St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

St Lucia Zouks are high on hopes after their win over defending champions Barbados Tridents in their last match in the CPL, and will aim to make it two wins on the bounce against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rayad Emrit's side, however, is still to open their account in CPL 2020, having lost both of their matches. Zouks are currently third in the table and may even go on the top if they register a big win over the Patriots on Saturday. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks Live Streaming CPL 2020 online on the FanCode App and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

When is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks will take place on August 20 (Thursday).

When will CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match start?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match being played?

CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder

