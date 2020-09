Image Source : CPL 2020 CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Jamaica vs Trinbago live match online

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

The Caribbean Premier League action returns after the rest day as league leaders Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallwahs in the first game on Tuesday. Knight Riders secured a brilliant victory on Saturday, thanks to captain Kieron Pollard's swashbuckling 28-ball 72 in the 149-run chase. The Tallawahs also returned to winning ways against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on the same day. Trinbago are yet to lose a game, having collected 12 points from six matches. Jamaica, however, have won three and lost as many matches. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2020 Live Streaming online on FanCode and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

When is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place on September 1 (Tuesday).

When will CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders match start?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders match being played?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Glenn Phillips(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

