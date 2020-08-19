Image Source : TWITTER: @CPL Live Streaming CPL 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks: Watch Jamaica vs St Lucia live cricket match

Live Streaming CPL 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks: Darren Sammy's St Lucia will lock horns against Rovman Powell's Jamaica on the Wednesday clash in Caribbean Premier League. Jamaica will heavily rely on the T20 powerhouse Andre Russell, St Lucia also have some quality players like Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams. Jamaica will be the hot favourite to win the clash with players like Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas and Sandeep Lamichhane in the side alongside Russell. Meanwhile, on the opening day, brilliant all-round performances dominated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as Sunil Narine for Trinbago Knight Riders, followed by Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner for Barbados Tridents gave their teams a winning start. While Knight Riders ended Guyana Amazon Warriors' 11-match winning streak beating them by four wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs, Tridents edged aside St. Kitts & Nevis Patriot by six runs at the Brian Lara Academy at Tarouba on Tuesday.

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks will start from August 19 (Wednesday).

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket streaming match on FanCode app and JioTV in India.

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks on Star Sports Network.

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder

