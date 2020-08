Image Source : CPL CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Watch Barbados vs Trinbago live online

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders

The Caribbean Premier League action returns to action after a rest day as league leaders Trinbago Knight Riders take on defending champions Barbados Tridents. The Tridents have had an underwhelming season so far, having lost three of their five matches so far. They are four points behind the second-placed St Lucia Zouks and will aim to close the gap. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, remain the only unbeaten team in the CPL this season, registering resounding victories in all of their five matches. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Online on FanCode and TV telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders

When is CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders?

CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place on August 29 (Saturday).

When will CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders match start?

CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders match being played?

CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders is being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jonathan Carter

