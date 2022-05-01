IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai vs Hyderabad match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Players of CSK and SRH during their first match

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 1st May

At what time does CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey