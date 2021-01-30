Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians: Watch BT vs MA online

Image Source : TWITTER/@T10LEAGUE Live streaming BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Bangla Tigers and Maratha Arabians are set to lock horns in the seventh game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The clash is scheduled to start from 05:30 PM IST with no chances of rainfall to intervene the game. Maratha Arabians had a solid start as they defeated Northern Warriors in the tournament opener. They, however, suffered a defeat in their second game of the tournament against Delhi Bulls. Similarly, Bangla Tigers were also handed a defeat in their opening game against Delhi Bulls.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians?

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe