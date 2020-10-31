Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: AB, Philippe depart as RCB in trouble

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of RCB vs SRH live IPL match from Sharjah. Both sides will be eyeing the playoffs with Virat Kohi's men placed slightly better off than the Sunrisers. Bangalore presently stand second with 14 points from 12 games and hence need only a win to assure themselves of a place in the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad stand sixth with four points less from as many games. They need to win both their matches to find a place in the next round. Here you can follow all the updates of RCB vs SRH live IPL match from Abu Dhabi.

20:23 IST: Rashid to Philippe, OUT! Two in two for SRH! Wasn't the best of choices to go for a lofted shot against Rashid when you've just lost AB de Villiers in the previous over. Manish Pandey takes an easy catch at midwicket.

20:19 IST: Nadeem to de Villiers, OUT! BIG BLOW! Just when AB looked to start on a rampage, he has given his wicket away. Outside off, AB plays a lofted drive over covers but is caught on the deep cover boundary.

20:17 IST: Nadeem to de Villiers, SIX! A little short and AB hits it straight on the backfoot! Incredible shot from Mr.360.

20:13 IST: Rashid to de Villiers, FOUR! First boundary for AB on his 18th delivery. Pulls Rashid Khan towards deep midwicket.

20:09 IST: Strategic timeout! A slow wicket and even AB de Villiers is struggling to middle the ball here. Should SRH have batted first to ensure RCB got a more weary wicket in the second innings. We will find out soon. Good bowling from Hyderabad so far, though.

20:08 IST: Nadeem to Philippe, FOUR! Pitched a little full but Philippe made space for himself and opens his hands. Sends the ball towards the long on boundary for four.

20:01 IST: Nadeem to Philippe, FOUR! Gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards deep fine leg.

19:51 IST: Sharma to Kohli, OUT! Sandeep gets Kohli again! Warner's decision to give Sandeep an extra over pays off. Virat goes for a drive but finds Kane Williamson at silly mid-off. Trouble brewing for RCB.

19:47 IST: Holder to Philippe, FOUR! A similar boundary to his previous one. A short pitched delivery and Philippe slams it over mid-off.

19:41 IST: Sharma to Padikkal, OUT! BOWLED! Cleaned up. Padikkal attempts a glory hit -- plays it across without any feet movement and pays the price, thanks to the ball marginally swinging in. First wicket for SRH.

19:40 IST: Sharma to Philippe, FOUR! He was deceived by a slower ball here but this would give him confidence. Outside off but little short and Philippe lofts it over mid-off.

19:37 IST: Holder to Padikkal, FOUR! First boundary comes on the final ball of the second over. A little outside off and Padikkal pushes it past mid-off.

19:28 IST: Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings. Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over.

19:17 IST: Watch the toss, as SRH opted to bowl:

#SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #RCB in Match 52 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/V4JQXzd5as — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020

19:09 IST: PLAYING XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

19:05 IST: Navdeep Saini is back for RCB against SRH, while Isuru Udana replaces Dale Steyn.

19:01 IST: TOSS UPDATE! Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah

18:52 IST: If RCB wins tonight, they will secure a berth in the playoffs.

18:31 IST: Welcome, welcome! We start with a small update on the DC vs MI. Delhi suffer their fourth-straight defeat and fall below KXIP in points table.

Brief Preview: SRH have been successful in reaching the playoffs in all seasons since 2016, but have blown hot and cold throughout 2020, winning only five games in 12 matches. RCB, on the other hand, have failed to reach the playoff since 2016, finishing at the bottom end in each of the last three seasons. But in 2020, they have been a more balanced side, although they did lose their last two games. Can a confident SRH upset Kohli's men to stay afloat in the contest?

