Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Kohli opts to bowl against KXIP

Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs RCB live IPL match from Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore made a bright start to their campaign as they defeated familiar foes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening game of IPL 2020. They will aim to continue on their good run when they take on Kings XI Punjab, which are led by former RCB player KL Rahul. KXIP faced a heartbreaking defeat in a Super Over in their opening game to Delhi Capitals. It also included an umpiring error which played a key role in KXIP's loss, as the on-field umpire called a short run in the final stages of KXIP's chase. However, it was an inspiring performance from Mayank Agarwal and KXIP will be hopeful that their Bangalorean opening duo steps up against the franchise of their city later tonight. Here you can follow live updates from KXIP vs RCB IPL match from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

19.15 IST: Playing XIs of RCB and KXIP are out

19.08 IST: KXIP make two changes in their squad as Jimmy Neesham comes in for Chris Jordan and Murgan Ashwin for Krishnappa Gowtham.

19.07 IST: RCB to play with the same XI from the last game.

19.00 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

18.43 IST: Both teams have arrived at the match venue.

18.28 IST: Head coach Anil Kumble looks confident for the mega clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

18.22 IST: How many shots will Steyn-Gun fire today?

18.15 IST: Will ABD produce another special inning today?

18.03 IST: A battle to look out for KL RAHUL vs VIRAT KOHLI

17.55 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 6 from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

