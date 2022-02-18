Friday, February 18, 2022
     
LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Latest Updates, Commentary: Toss at 6:30 PM

LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by ball Commentary, Latest Match Updates, Full Scorecard, Match Highlights and Latest News as India take on West Indies in the second T20 international at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Kolkata Updated on: February 18, 2022 17:40 IST
Rohit
Image Source : BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard pose with the T20I series trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Latest Updates, Commentary: Toss at 6:30 PM

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: India beat West Indies by six wickets

