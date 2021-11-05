India vs Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO India vs Scotland Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from IND vs SCO Super 12 Match 37 in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India vs Scotland Super 12 match from Dubai, I'm your host Aditya K Halder taking you through the minute-to-minute action of the crucial Group 2 match.

Their fate is still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.

Squads

India Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.