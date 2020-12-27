AUS vs IND 2nd Test Day 2: Live updates from Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Cricket Score and Updates from Melbourne

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Live

:

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia Day/Night Test from Adelaide on indiatvnews.com. The Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah , restricted hosts Australia to a modest total of 195 on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. While Bumrah picked up four wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin plucked three to put the touring party in a commanding position. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also sparkled and picked up two wickets including the prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne. In reply, India ended the day on 36/1 after losing Mayank Agarwal on a duck in the first over. After suffering an early blow, debutant Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied India's innings and were in the middle until stumps.

In the first Test of the series, India were outclassed by the Australian bowling unit in the second innings. Struggling against the pink ball, India registered a shambolic batting collapse. India recorded their lowest innings total in Test history after posting 36/9 on the board, with Shami getting retired hurt. India's first pink-ball game in overseas conditions turned out to be a nightmare for Kohli's men as Australia dominated in Adelaide and took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. You can find Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: Eyeing to recover from Adelaide humiliation, a new-look Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is set to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. While hosts Australia will try to gain a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, India will hope to stay in the contest and step up in Virat Kohli's absence. Father-to-be Kohli's departure has opened the door for Shubman Gill, who'll be making his Test debut at the MCG. Likewise, Mohammed Siraj is also ready to fill the void left by an injured Mohammed Shami. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have also been included in the squad as India aim to shrug off Adelaide horror.