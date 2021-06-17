Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: ENG-W vs IND-W from Bristol

Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: ENG-W vs IND-W from Bristol

England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 2 at Bristol.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2021 14:44 IST
England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 2 at Bristol.
Image Source : INDIA TV

England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 2 at Bristol.

Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: Updates from Bristol

ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between England Women vs India Women at Bristol. Spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana removed two batters each in the final session as India Women reduced England Women to 269 for six on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday. After losing Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) in the opening session, the hosts lost Tammy Beaumont (66) in the second session but stayed in control. However, the visitors sent back Natalie Sciver (42), Amy Jones (1) , England skipper Heather Knight (95) and Georgia Elwiss (5) in the post-tea session to make a comeback in the match. [Live Streaming]

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X