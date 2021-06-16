Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: ENG-W vs IND-W from Bristol

Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 1 at Bristol.

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2021 14:22 IST
Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 1 at Bristol.
Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 1 at Bristol.

Live score England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Updates from Bristol

ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between England Women vs India Women at Bristol. NA favourable record in England and "positive mindset" despite inadequate preparation time will spur the Indian women's cricket team when it takes on the seasoned hosts in its first Test engagement in nearly seven years in Bristol from Wednesday. After multiple quarantines in India and England, the Mithali Raj-led squad got little over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014.  [Live Streaming]

