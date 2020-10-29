Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Dhoni opts to bowl against KKR

Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CSK vs KKR live IPL match from Dubai. After a dismissal show against Kings XI Punjab in their last match, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back in the tournament during Chennai Super Kings clash. KKR desperately need a win to keep their playoffs hope afloat while CSK, who are already out of the top 4 contentions will play for the pride. In their previous game, CSK outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore with a comfortable 8-wicket win. The Yellow Army will bank on their youngsters to show some spark in the remaining games. For KKR, Dinesh Karthik needs to fire in the middle to take his team to win line. Here you can follow all the live updates of CSK vs KKR live IPL match from Dubai.

Live Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR 16/0 in 2 overs vs CSK in Dubai

19.39 IST: Chahar to Gill, FOUR! TOO GOOD! Length ball and Gill shows his class with a short-arm pull towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.32 IST: Chahar to Rana, FOUR! The ball was moving away from Rana as he guides it through the third man for a boundary.

19.31 IST: Chahar to Gill, FOUR! LUCKY! BACK to BACK! A thick inside edge and the ball races away for a boundary.

19.30 IST: Chahar to Gill, FOUR! Hint of outswing and enough width for Gill to crushes it through cover for a boundary.

* Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings with new ball

* Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana to open the innings for KKR

19.07 IST: Playing XIs of CSK and KKR are out:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

19.00 IST: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

18.28 IST: The two World Cup-winning captains will clash against each other in the mega encounter

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from Dubai.

Brief Preview: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will step out on Thursday to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Stadium. While it will be a high-pressure match for the Kolkata side, the Yellow Army will just be playing for pride. CSK, for the first time in their IPL history, missed the playoffs berth. The franchise hasn't been able to leave a mark this season, with most of their players failing to achieve consistency. With just four wins so far, Dhoni's men are languishing at the bottom of the points table, contrary to the expectations of fans.

