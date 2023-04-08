LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi look for 1st win against Samson's Rajasthan

Hello and Welcome to the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After winning their opening game against SRH in Hyderabad and losing to PBKS in Guwahati, Sanju Samson's men will look to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, DC are still winless in the tournament, falling short on both occasions against LSG and GT. With the points table battle set to heat up in the near time, David Warner's men will surely want to get a win under their belt. Will taht happen tonight? We shall find that out soon. So sit back and enjoy as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon game.