Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
  LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi look for 1st win against Samson's Rajasthan
LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi look for 1st win against Samson's Rajasthan

LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals look for first win of the season as Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look to come back to winning ways. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2023 14:34 IST
LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi look for 1st win against Samson's Rajasthan

LIVE RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals host David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After winning their first game of the season and losing their second one, Rajasthan will look to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Capitals are winless in their first two games and will be hoping to open their account in the third contest. With Barsapara Cricket Stadium set to host its final game of the season, will the Royals step up in their home game?

Live updates :RR vs DC Cricket Score IPL 2023, Latest Updates

  • Apr 08, 2023 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch report

    In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the pitch has been an advantage to the batsman in both innings.This might turn the game in a high-scoring event. The average of last five T20 games in the first innings score at this venue has been 187 runs.

  • Apr 08, 2023 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR face DC

    Hello and Welcome to the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After winning their opening game against SRH in Hyderabad and losing to PBKS in Guwahati, Sanju Samson's men will look to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, DC are still winless in the tournament, falling short on both occasions against LSG and GT. With the points table battle set to heat up in the near time, David Warner's men will surely want to get a win under their belt. Will taht happen tonight? We shall find that out soon. So sit back and enjoy as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon game.

