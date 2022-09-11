LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup Final, Score, Latest Updates: Pakistan opt to bowl
Sri Lanka Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Playing XI
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
- So, Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Win the toss, win the match? Not so much. The pitch is fresh and the pacers will get help off the surface for the initial few overs. Can the Lankan bowlers take advantage?
- Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I'll be taking you through all the latest updates from the match.
- Sri Lanka won the dress rehearsal between the two teams by 5 wickets. Pakistan would have learnt their lesson, but with the form Sri Lanka are in, can Babar Azam and Co. withstand the Lankan roar?