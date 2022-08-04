Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE NZ vs NED 1st T20I, Score, Latest Updates: Who will win the first encounter?

LIVE NZ vs NED 1st T20I, Score, Latest Updates: Who will win the first encounter?

LIVE NZ vs NED 1st T20I: Latest Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Highlights.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2022 20:08 IST
NZ vs NED, 1st T20I: Latest Updates
Image Source : TWITTER NZ vs NED, 1st T20I: Latest Updates

LIVE NZ vs NED 1st T20I, Score, Latest Updates: Who will win the first encounter?

Full Squads

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman, Ben Sears

Latest Cricket News

Top News

Latest News