Live IPL Match MI vs RCB Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 48th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, IPL live, IPL live match, star sports live, live cricket online, stream IPL 2020, hotstar live cricket match today online, MI vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL live match stream, IPL live score 2020, today IPL match live, IPL 2020 live today, live stream IPL 2020, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live ipl, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score here.

Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to stamp their authority going into the playoffs when they square off in the 48th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Both sides have 14 points each but MI are top of the table due to their superior net run rate. MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to feature in the contest and once again Kieron Pollard will be leading the charge. The MI top-order comprising Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary are in great form. de Kock (374 runs from 11 games) had failed to click against Rajasthan Royals but the wicketkeeper has been excellent throughout the season.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 28 (Wednesday)

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Here are the details of How to watch IPL 2020 live match online on Mobile

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB on Disney+ Hotstar

You can watch live IPL match online on your mobile phones at Disney+ Hotstar application. To watch IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar app, the user has to buy a subscription of the application. The Premium version is available at INR 1499/year while the VIP version is priced at INR 399/year.

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB live match free on JioTV and Airtel

The users can also watch the live IPL match online free on Hotstar VIP with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana

