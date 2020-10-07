Live Streaming KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: Watch IPL 2020 live match on Hotstar, Star Sports and Jio TV

Live Streaming KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to keep their campaign on track when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday evening. The MS Dhoni-led team had drawn flak for their below-par performance in three of their earlier games before making a roaring comeback against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with a 10-wicket win, built on blistering knocks from Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. KKR, on the other hand, started the season with a loss before bouncing back in the next two games. However, the Dinesh Karthik-led side looked out of sorts against Delhi Capitals, losing the match by 18 runs.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (KKR vs CSK) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as KKR vs CSK live scores, KKR vs CSK live match details, KKR vs CSK live cricket score, Live IPL match today and IPL Live here.

Live Streaming Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 7 (Wednesday)

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super King begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KXIP) IPL 2020 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Live streaming details, Dream11 IPL 2020 live tv online, IPL 2020 star sports live

IPL 2020 hotstar live, watch IPL 2020 match online Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage