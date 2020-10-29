Live IPL Match CSK vs KKR Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Live IPL Match CSK vs KKR Stream: Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 49th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai. The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, CSK vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch ipl live match, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match in jio tv, live tv cricket match, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live ipl, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score here.

An inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to seal their seventh win of the season and put their foot firmly in the playoffs when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. The Eoin Morgan-led KKR lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by eight wickets. This resulted in them losing their fourth place to KXIP due to their inferior net run rate. The two-time champions have been inconsistent throughout this season and would need to tick all the boxes against CSK, who are virtually out of contention but still hold the ability to spoil the party. Barring opener Shubman Gill and Morgan, the entire KKR side fell like a pack of cards against Punjab. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik have clicked on a few occasions but they all need to shrug off their rustiness with the bat.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 29 (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage