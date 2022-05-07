Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Foul gas pipeline explosion at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur; three injured
  • Tajinder Bagga arrest case | Punjab & Haryana High Court adjourns matter to Tuesday (May 10)
  • Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  • Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  • Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  • Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE IPL 2022, Live Score, RR vs PBKS, Latest Updates: Ashwin strikes; Dhawan falls

LIVE IPL 2022, Live Score, RR vs PBKS, Latest Updates: Ashwin strikes; Dhawan falls

RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Get the Live Score Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Live Blog, Latest News and Highlights of IPL Match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2022 15:59 IST
Punjab Kings are batting first vs Rajasthan Royals
Image Source : IPL

Punjab Kings are batting first vs Rajasthan Royals

LIVE IPL 2022, Live Score, RR vs PBKS, Latest Updates: Ashwin strikes; Dhawan falls​

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News