LIVE IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Latest Updates, Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat first

KL Rahul: We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. We need to start afresh, try to win this game and enjoy. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in the middle-order, everyone's experienced, you trust them to figure it out. We expect them to come back strong and deliver. We have three changes - Krunal has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Badoni miss out. We've got in Vohra, Lewis and Gowtham in.