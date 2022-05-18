LIVE IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Latest Updates, Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat first
KL Rahul: We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. We need to start afresh, try to win this game and enjoy. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in the middle-order, everyone's experienced, you trust them to figure it out. We expect them to come back strong and deliver. We have three changes - Krunal has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Badoni miss out. We've got in Vohra, Lewis and Gowtham in.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Shreyas Iyer: I would have batted as well. This is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let's do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy