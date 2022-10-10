LIVE IND-W vs THAI-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Latest Updates: IND to bowl in Mandhana's 100th T20I game

Hello and Welcome to the Coverage of the India Women vs Thailand Women's group stage game in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. This is the final match of both the teams in the group stage. India is assured of a semifinal spot while Thailand has still some work to do to play in the final four. The previous thrilling contest between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was shortened due to rain today at the same venue. Will rain play role in India's match too? We shall find it out soon.