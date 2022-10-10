Monday, October 10, 2022
     
LIVE IND-W vs THAI-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Latest Updates: IND to bowl in Mandhana's 100th T20I game

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 12:46 IST
IND-W face THAI-W in their final group stage game
  • Oct 10, 2022 12:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's Playing XI

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Thailand's Playing XI

    Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND to bowl, Mandhana lead team in 100th T20I

    India women's team has won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Smriti Mandhan will be leading India in her 100th T20I game as Harmanpreet Kaur is not in the team. One change for both teams. Meghna Singh replaces Renuka Singh for India, while Thailand have brought in Nanthita Boonsukham in for Leephatthana. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND face THAI in their final group game

    Hello and Welcome to the Coverage of the India Women vs Thailand Women's group stage game in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. This is the final match of both the teams in the group stage. India is assured of a semifinal spot while Thailand has still some work to do to play in the final four. The previous thrilling contest between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was shortened due to rain today at the same venue. Will rain play role in India's match too? We shall find it out soon.

