IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Indian attack decimates hosts, Zimbabwe fall short of 200 runs mark

Indian bowlers leave Zimbabwe batsmen clueless

IND vs ZIM: Just before the start of the Asia Cup, the Indian contingency is stationed in Zimbabwe and is playing a 3 match ODI series. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and the other Indian talisman, the KL Rahul-led side has many young talents at their disposal and they will want to try the majority of them before they board the flight to Australia for the T20I World Cup. Initially, Shikhar Dhawan was handed over the reins of the young Indian team, but in a sudden change of events, KL Rahul was declared fit and was sent to Zimbabwe as the skipper of the team.

Rahul won the toss and he decided to field first. India was well aware of the Sikandar Raza threat and his exploits against Bangladesh in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. The Indian team management picked Deepak Chahar as the leading man of their attack. Chahar who hasn't played any cricket since the Indian Premier League made it a point to hit the right lengths from the word go. The Chennai Super Kings icon did not let the pair of Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani settle and scalped their wickets quickly which left the hosts reeling on 26/2. Deepak Chahar did not stop just there as he trapped Wesley Madhevere who departed for a meager 5 runs off 12 deliveries.

Mohammed Siraj too helped Chahar with his exploits as he claimed the important wicket of Sean Williams. Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna who was returning to the Indian team after a long time made his presence felt as he claimed the wicket of Sikandar Raza who is in red hot form as of now. Krishna claimed six wickets which broke Zimbabwe's back. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel too did not disappoint as he claimed 3 wickets in his quota of 7.3 overs.

Zimbabwe has set a total of 190 runs for India to win and considering India's batting prowess, the total should be easily chased down by the men in blue.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

