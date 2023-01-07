LIVE IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: India win toss, opt to bat first

Team India wins toss and opts to bat first.

Hardik Pandya: We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don't drag things. We just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game. We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us.

Dasun Shanaka: We would have batted first as well. We wanted to set the tone upfront. We will approach the same way in this game, one change for us, Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa.