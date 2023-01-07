LIVE IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: India win toss, opt to bat first

Saturday, January 07, 2023
     
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Get the Live Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Latest Match Updates and Highlights.

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2023 18:38 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Sri Lanka

Live updates :LIVE IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: India eye series victory against Sri Lanka

  • Jan 07, 2023 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    India win toss!

    Team India wins toss and opts to bat first. 

    Hardik Pandya: We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don't drag things. We just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game. We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us.

    Dasun Shanaka: We would have batted first as well. We wanted to set the tone upfront. We will approach the same way in this game, one change for us, Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

  • Jan 07, 2023 5:50 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Full squads

    India's T20I squad:

    Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

    Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for India (both T20I and ODI):

    Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

  • Jan 07, 2023 5:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I online?

    Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • Jan 07, 2023 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on TV?

    Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

  • Jan 07, 2023 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    It's time for final T20I

     After a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka leveled the series 1-1. Both teams are geared up to clinch the three-match T20I series.

