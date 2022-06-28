IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Hardik wins toss, India bats first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India win the toss and opt to bat first

The young Indian side is on a rampant mode as they take on the Irish side in the 2nd T20I. After the first T20I game being reduced to 12 overs per side, it was expected that rain will play a spoilsport but it is sunny here in Ireland and a full over match is expected to be played out.

Skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and India will bat first. When asked about the team combinations skipper Pandya said:

"We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal".

On the other hand, Ireland who are 1-0 down in the series will look to put their best performance forward and will want to level the series, speaking about the challenges in his team and to be playing against India, Andrew Balbirnie said:

"We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we're going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully we'll get a bit closer. It was Craig Young's 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap. We're playing the same team".

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert