Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Cricket: Watch RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Stream Live match

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020?

: With a comfortable five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings have far less to worry about. Especially against a side who will be without two of their star overseas players. While Ben Stokes's availability is yet to be confirmed, Jos Buttler will be missing the opener owing to quarantine rules. Hence, Rajasthan Royals will be falling back on their Indian counterparts for the opening match against a side who has defeated them four times in five meetings since their return in 2018 and 14 times in 18 T20 meetings. Can Rajasthan Royals create an upset at the start of their season or will Chennai make it two in two to thump an early dominating in the UAE version of the tournament? Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Streaming Cricket. You can watch RR vs CSK Live Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 21 (Tuesday).

When will Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match being played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

