Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 14th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (PBKS vs SRH) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Both, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to bring their campaign back on track with a win in IPL 2021 when they face each other in Mumbai on Wednesday. While SRH are yet to open their account in the tournament, Punjab faltered after a win in the first game against Rajasthan Royals. Both the sides would also want their respective captains to step up with the bat. KL Rahul's slow run-rate haunted the PBKS in the side's previous game against Delhi Capitals, while Warner, too, has struggled to get going.

Live IPL 2021 Match PBKS vs SRH: Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match begin?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match will take place on April 21 (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match?

You can watch Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 14th match?

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg