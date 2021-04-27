Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match DC vs RCB: Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online

Live IPL 2021 Match DC vs RCB: Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 22nd match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Live IPL 2021 Match DC vs RCB: How to Watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match begin?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match will take place on April 27 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 22th match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel