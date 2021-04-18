Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match DC vs PBKS: Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Online

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 11th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (DC vs PBKS) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Headed by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals would be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering a three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Similarly, Punjab Kings will hope to achieve consistency, especially in the batting unit, after managing to post a meagre 106/8 total against Chennai Super Kings. Pacer Deepak Chahar triggered PBKS top-order collapse to hand the Punjab-based outfit a six-wicket defeat on Friday. Both teams are coming into the 'Northern Derby' of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games but Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2021 11th match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar