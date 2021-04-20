Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match DC vs MI: Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Online

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 12th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Delhi Capitals trail 12-16 in the head-to-head tie against Mumbai Indians in all IPL encounters. The difference of four was inflicted by Mumbai last season, winning all their encounters against the Capitals including the summit clash that helped them lift their fifth IPL trophy. Delhi and Mumbai have both won two of their three games in Chennai, but the defending champions have adopted themselves better in the conditions, even with a misfiring middle-order. For Delhi, the memories of Trent Boult running through the top order will keep them wary heading into the tie, given that they have been overly dependent on the openers for a strong batting score.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match begin?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)) IPL 2021 13th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match will take place on April 20 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 13th match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel