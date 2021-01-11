Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: Watch Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY Live Streaming Ind vs Aus LIVE, India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 5 When and where to watch Sydney Test in India?

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: Watch IND vs AUS Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 broadcast on TV. India vs Australia 3rd Test (IND vs AUS Sydney Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs australia live cricket match, india vs australia scg test, india vs australia sydney test, ind vs aus new year test, 3rd test ind vs aus live streaming, ind vs aus match live streaming, Live streaming ind vs aus, ind vs aus live streaming sony LIV, sports live tv, live cricket online.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith guided Australia to 312 for six with considerable assiatnce from Cameron Green who notched up his maiden half-century before top-scoring for the hosts in the second innings with his knock of 84. The total helped Australia set a target of 407 runs. India started positively against the formidable pace attack with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill posting their second consecutive half-century score. But the relentles attack eventually got rid of the two openers leaving India with another 309 runs more to score on the final day where 97 overs will be played. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remaining unbeaten at Stumps is the only positive for Team India, but they have a mighty task to overcome in a bid to pull off a draw at the SCG.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 5 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5?

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 will take place on January 11. (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd Test?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.