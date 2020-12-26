India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1: Watch IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Online on SonyLIV

India Vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming Ind Vs Aus 2nd Test Live Match Online At Melbourne When And Where To Watch

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 broadcast on TV. The India vs Australia 2nd Test (IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

In the first Test of the four-Test series, India were outclassed by the Australian bowling unit in the second innings. Struggling against the pink ball, India registered a shambolic batting collapse. India recorded their lowest innings total in Test history after posting 36/9 on the board, with Shami getting retired hurt. India's first pink-ball match in overseas conditions turned out to be a nightmare for Kohli's men as Australia dominated in Adelaide and took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hoping to recover from the Adelaide humiliation, a new-look Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is set to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. After skipper Kohli's departure, India has shuffled its squad to hand debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Under-fire wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and in-form Ravindra Jadeja have also been given a chance. Australia, on the other hand, will step in the middle with an unchanged squad.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1?

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 will start at 5:00 am IST.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1?

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 will take place on December 26. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the XIs for India vs Australia 2nd Test?

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.