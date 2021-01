Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ind vs Aus LIVE, India vs Australia 2021 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Test in India?

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4: Watch IND vs AUS Gabba Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs Australia 4th Test (IND vs AUS Gabba Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

A record stand between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar kept India in the game on the third day of the fourth and final Test against Australia. The pair stitched 123-run partnership which helped India concede a lead of just 33. Resuming the day at 62/2, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the morning session. Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant added crucial runs but it was the Sundar-Thakur duo which stole the show on the third day. They stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba. Thakur was the top scorer with 67 runs while Sundar gathered 62. Both the players hit maiden half-centuries as India managed to reach 336 in their first innings. Australia then batted for six overs before the stumps.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4?

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4?

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 will take place on January 18. (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 4th Test?

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australia (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.