Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Watch IND vs AUS Gabba Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs Australia 4th Test (IND vs AUS Gabba Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs australia live cricket match, india vs australia gabba test, india vs australia Brisbane test, 4th test ind vs aus live streaming, ind vs aus match live streaming, Live streaming ind vs aus, ind vs aus live streaming sony LIV, sports live tv, live cricket online.

In the rain-marred second day of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, India reached 62/2 in reply to Australia's 369 in the first innings. The visitors lost both their openers on Day 2 before it started pouring. The third day's play will resume half an hour early to make up for the lost overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle when rain halted the play.

Earlier, Australia notched up 369 in their first innings, losing their last five wickets for just 58 runs. After the departure of skipper Tim Paine (50) and Cameron Green (47), Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 39 for the ninth wicket. The Indian bowling unit, relatively inexperienced, was bolstered by the Natarajan-Shardul Thakur duo. Both the pacers took three wickets each. Washington Sundar, playing his first Test, also picked up three wickets.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 will take place on January 17. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 4th Test?

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australia (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.